Braves look to take back points against Islanders Friday

Coach said it could be a difficult start.

After a pair of wins last week the Saanich Braves dropped a pair of games over the weekend, 7-2 to Campbell River Storm (11-4-1) at home on Friday and 4-2 to Kerry Park Islanders (7-6-0) in Mill Bay on Saturday.

This week the Braves (6-9-0) host Kerry Park Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Pearkes.

The Braves are hoping to take back the points they gave up to South division foes Kerry Park in the Braves next game, 6:30 p.m. at Pearkes on Friday night.

“Every team in the [South division] is one we can compete with, it’s just a matter of putting together 60 minutes and not giving them any opportunities for them to score,” coach Sam Waterfield said. “[Goalie] Riley Mathieson played well, but we gave up Grade A opportunities and we didn’t bury our chances that we got.”

Jordan Strandlund and Gavin Grewal scored for the Braves against the Storm on Friday. Kyle Mace and Zach Guerra scored against Kerry Park on Saturday. In both games the Braves’ finished the first period tied 1-1.

“Every week’s a new learning curve but it’s a third of the way through the season now and we’re slowly getting to the point where there’s no more room for learning curves,” Waterfield said. “Our first year’s are slowly starting to figure out the league and are slowly starting to get rewarded for playing the game the right way.”

Looking ahead, the Braves organization is seeking alumni as they near the club’s 50th anniversary celebration on Nov. 10.

reporter@saanichnews.com