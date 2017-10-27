Brandsma a volleyball all-star at VIU event

Matt Brandsma was named an all-star at the VIU senior boys volleyball tournament earlier this month. (Submitted)

The Duncan Christian School Chargers got the senior boys volleyball season off to a good start over the Thanksgiving weekend as they placed seventh of 13 teams at the Vancouver Island University tournament.

The Chargers opened with a three-set loss to Belmont (22-25, 25-15, 15-8), but came back to beat Ucluelet (25-18, 14-25, 15-8), before ending pool play with a loss to Dover Bay (25-21, 25-17).

DCS was swept by Mark Isfeld 25-20, 25-21 in the first round of the playoffs, then defeated North Vancouver’s Bodwell 25-23, 18-25, 15-8, before ultimately falling to Royal Bay 25-14, 25-14.

Duncan Christian’s Matt Brandsma was named a tournament all-star.

Meanwhile, the DCS senior girls team was playing at a highly competitive tournament hosted by Camosun College.

The Chargers opened the playoff at Camosun with a hard-fought two-set loss to Surrey’s Princess Margaret Secondary, then faced Spectrum in their last match of the event. DCS had defeated Spectrum in straight sets on Friday, but the Thunder got the revenge they were seeking in the rematch.