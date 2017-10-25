Black Sheep beat Piggies on home turf

The Port Alberni Black Sheep have battled back to playing .500 rugby following a 26–15 win over Cowichan Piggies in BC Rugby Union play on Saturday.
The Black Sheep are now 3–3 overall, and 2–1 in Cowichan Cup matches after starting their season with a couple of lopsided losses.
The Sheep led 7–3 at halftime on a try from Riley Savard (converted by Jordan Kurucz) after an extremely wet first half. “It was a wet day and we were loose with the ball,” head coach Jas Purewal said. “Both teams were a little bit careless.”
Cowichan jumped to a 10–7 lead to start off the second half, but Ryan Turner gave the Sheep the lead again with a try and a Kurucz conversion.
“The last 20 minutes we played some really good rugby,” Purewal said. Cody McClary scored in the corner on a long pass from Anthony Selva and Kurucz picked up his third conversion to put the Sheep ahead 21–10. Cowichan pulled to within six points with an unconverted try after the Black Sheep drew a yellow card, but Sitiveni Rokotuiwakaya scored with another try in the corner to give the Sheep the 26–15 victory.
Purewal said he was happy with the Black Sheep’s defence on Saturday.
“Our defensive tackles as a unit were way better,” he said.
RUCKS AND ROLLS…The Black Sheep are at home in Port Alberni again this weekend as they host Westshore at 1 p.m….The Sheep will be looking to avenge a 70–19 drubbing they took in Westshore last month.