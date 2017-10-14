Belmont volleyball teams continue to impress

The Belmont senior girls volleyball team continued their tournament dominance with undefeated wins at Vancouver Island Univeristy and the Camosun college tournament. (Photo courtesy of Dean Purdy)

Belmont volleyball teams are continuing their strong play so far this season.

The senior girls captured the triple crown by winning the University of British Columbia, Vancouver Island University and Camosun College tournaments. The team still remains ranked number one in the AAAA provincial rankings.

The senior girls went 7-0 during the VIU tournament. Head coach Mike Toakley said the final was a scrappy affair with a Lower Mainland team.

“In the final we had our best match of the season so far against a scrappy St. Thomas More from Burnaby, punctuated by long rallies where both teams hit the ball well and played amazing defence,” he said.

All-stars went to Taylee Pomponio as well as Hannah May, Gracie May, and Savannah Purdy.

The team would go 6-0 at the Camosun College tournament defeating Mission in the final.

All-stars went to Pomponio and May and Purdy was named MVP.

Meanwhile, the junior girls are sitting tied for first in the city league ‘B’ pool. The girls are gearing up to co-host a 16-team tournament at Belmont and Royal Bay on Nov. 3 and 4.

