Beaver Valley Nitehawks humble Grand Forks Border Bruins

The B.V. Nitehawks skated to a 7-2 victory over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie Owen Sikkes was solid in net stopping 20 shots in a 7-2 drubbing of the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday at the Hawks Nest. Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks’ forward Morgan Peace’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as B.V. skated over the Grand Forks Border Bruins 7-2 on Friday at the Hawks Nest.

Aiden Jenner won the battle for the puck in the Bruins corner and found Peace at the right hash mark. The Trail native wired a snap shot over the glove of goalie Ross King to chase the Bruins goalie and give the Hawks a 3-1 lead at 17:42 of the second period.

The Hawks won their ninth straight game to go undefeated in October and also bolstered their back end with the return of defenceman Dylan Kent and the acquisition of d-man Austin Miller, both making their season debut on Friday. The relief was timely, as regular d-men Kevan McBean and Karsten Jang were sidelined with injury, and Major Midget Kootenay Ice defenceman Kody Stewart was brought in as an affiliate player.

The additions also allowed Sam Swanson to return to centre after spending most of the season on defence, and the Hawks captain didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard, giving B.V. a 1-0 lead three minutes into the opening frame.

Grand Forks replied when Reece Tambellini tied it jamming in a power play goal at 11:25, but Aiden Jenner took a feed from Tommy McConnachie in the slot and backhanded it in to restore the lead for good.

After Peace made it 3-1, Kent showed his offensive prowess taking a pass from Dylan Heppler at the right dot and firing a low shot stick side to beat Grand Forks goalie Knute Loe.

The Bruins showed some jump in the second period firing 12 shots at Hawks goalie Owen Sikkes, and finally beat him with just a dozen seconds to play to make it 4-2 heading into the third.

B.V. dominated the final frame, with special teams stepping up. First Bradley Ross scored a wrap around goal on the power play, and Blake Sidoni and McConnachie each tallied short-handed markers for the 7-2 final.

Beaver Valley outshot Grand Forks 33-22 and went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Bruins were 1-for-6. Peace (1G, 1A) earned Player of the Game for the Hawks and Cole Kapak was named PoG for the Bruins.

The Hawks play a pair of home games next, hosting the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday at the B.V. Arena and the Fernie Ghostriders on Saturday, Nov. 4.