Bantam Vees tournament good prep for start of the season

Penticton hockey team heads into regular season with just one loss in nine exhibition games

Bantam Vees Christopher Schulting, Zachary Annett, Joshua Roy and Jackson Garnett wait for their turn on the ice as the team gave the Warriors an 8-0 lashing during the bantam tournament this weekend.

The Penticton bantam tier 3 team is off to a great start to the year.

Heading into their first weekend of regular season action they have suffered only one loss in nine games, which includes exhibition matches and the tournament they hosted last weekend.

“It looks like it will be a good season moving forward,” said team manager John Kelly. “This weekend we lost our first game and that was to the team that eventually won. It was a good tournament and good competition for our kids.”

The bantam Vees were in an offensive battle with Kamloops in their first game, defeating them 7-6. Tyler Kelly led the way in the win with a hattrick.

The team then squeaked by North Delta 4-3. Down 3-1 with five minutes left to play the bantam Vees scored three goals in two minutes. Adrian Orioli netted two of those in the comeback victory.

The team’s first loss of the year came against eventual tournament winners Aldergrove. An empty net goal secured the win for Aldergrove in a game that was highlighted with great goaltending by Vees Brayden Marshall.

Missing out on the semifinals because of the goals for and against average, the Vees played West Kelowna in their last game of the tournament and easily handled them in a 8-0 win. Jacob Schulting potted four goals in the win while his twin brother Chris Schulting had three assists.

Aldergrove played Nelson in the finals, defeating them 5-3.

The Penticton bantam team starts their regular season this weekend and look forward to tournaments in Oliver and then Coquitlam on Remembrance Day weekend.