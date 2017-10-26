Banner day for Langley cross-country teams

As runners gear up for the upcoming B.C. provincial high school cross-country championships, local runners hit the course at Aldergrove Regional Park for the Langley district championships earlier this week (Oct. 23).
Langley Christian’s Keazia Coutts and Abigail Yakemchuk finished one-two in the Grade 8 girls’ race.
Coutts was first across the line in 12:30 while Yakemchuk came across in 12:47.
Betty Gilbert’s Cassidy Buchanon was third in 13:14.
Walnut Grove runners took all three spots in the junior girls race.
Kayla Chanteloupe (17:16), Krsyta Serviss (17:26) and Kayla Serviss (17:33) finished one-two-three.
And in the senior girls’ division, Brookswood’s Kayla Weltzin was first across the line in 16:55.
Walnut Grove’s April St. Pierre (18:55) and Julia Spearn (19:08) took second and third spot.
On the boys’ side, D.W. Poppy’s Carter Hall was tops in 12:19.
Brookswood’s James Porter (12:48) and Betty Gilbert’s Gavin Jones (14:04) rounded out the top three.
Walnut Grove would sweep the junior boys division with Leo Egger winning in 19:03.
Nick Raymond (19:12) and Daylen Peterson (20:36) rounded out the top three.
And in the senior boys’ race, R.E. Mountain’s Tate and Zach Wyatt both finished in 22:40 while another Mountain runner, Jordan Schmidt was right behind at 22:41.
The district team banners were won by Langley Christian (Grade 8 girls), Walnut Grove (Grade 8 girls, Grade 8 boys, junior girls), Brookswood (senior girls) and Mountain (senior boys).
sports@langleytimes.com