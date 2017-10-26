Banner day for Langley cross-country teams

Walnut Grove wins three district titles, one apiece for Brookwood, Langley Christian and Mountain

The Mountain senior boys cross-country team â€” Jordan Schmidt (left to right), Tate Wyatt, Felix Allen, Zach Wyatt â€” competing at the Langley district championships on Monday at Aldergrove Regional Park. The Eagles senior boys team won the Langley district title on Monday, less than a week after also winning the Fraser Valley banner. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

As runners gear up for the upcoming B.C. provincial high school cross-country championships, local runners hit the course at Aldergrove Regional Park for the Langley district championships earlier this week (Oct. 23).

Langley Christian’s Keazia Coutts and Abigail Yakemchuk finished one-two in the Grade 8 girls’ race.

Coutts was first across the line in 12:30 while Yakemchuk came across in 12:47.

Betty Gilbert’s Cassidy Buchanon was third in 13:14.

Walnut Grove runners took all three spots in the junior girls race.

Kayla Chanteloupe (17:16), Krsyta Serviss (17:26) and Kayla Serviss (17:33) finished one-two-three.

And in the senior girls’ division, Brookswood’s Kayla Weltzin was first across the line in 16:55.

Walnut Grove’s April St. Pierre (18:55) and Julia Spearn (19:08) took second and third spot.

On the boys’ side, D.W. Poppy’s Carter Hall was tops in 12:19.

Brookswood’s James Porter (12:48) and Betty Gilbert’s Gavin Jones (14:04) rounded out the top three.

Walnut Grove would sweep the junior boys division with Leo Egger winning in 19:03.

Nick Raymond (19:12) and Daylen Peterson (20:36) rounded out the top three.

And in the senior boys’ race, R.E. Mountain’s Tate and Zach Wyatt both finished in 22:40 while another Mountain runner, Jordan Schmidt was right behind at 22:41.

The district team banners were won by Langley Christian (Grade 8 girls), Walnut Grove (Grade 8 girls, Grade 8 boys, junior girls), Brookswood (senior girls) and Mountain (senior boys).

sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter