B.C. baseball playdowns awarded to Vernon

Morning Star Staff

Vernon Baseball Association (VBA) will host the 2018 13UAAA and 11U AAA Tier 2 provincial championships.

The number of teams involved will be announced later.

“The BC Baseball Board chose Vernon Baseball as the host of these Championships at the Oct. 3 board meeting,” wrote Orville Germaine, BC Baseball 13U Division chair. “I’m sure this will be very exciting for you and all of your volunteers and players, and I know it will be a great location for all the teams from across the province.”

The 11U (Mosquito) provincials will go Aug. 3-7 at Lakeview Park, while the u13 (Pee Wee AAA) tournament is scheduled for Aug. 2-6 at Creekside Park.

“This undertaking will require a great deal of volunteer support from our executive and members of our association,” said VBA president Mark Batchelor.

“If you are able to volunteer your time and energy to the success of this event, please e-mail Michael Sanfillippo at: vicepresident@vernonbaseball.com.”

Meanwhile, Vernon Baseball Association will hold its annual general meeting Monday, Nov. 27 (7 p.m.) at the Prestige Hotel.

The following positions are vacant: president, vice-president, uniform manager, registrar, umpire-in-chief, Midget director, Bantam director, Pee Wee director, Tadpole director, T-ball director. All members are urged to attend and are allowed one vote.