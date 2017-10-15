Atom Eagles win back-to-back games at the Cruickshank against Chiefs

The Atom Eagles found themselves down 3-0 against the Comox Valley Chiefs in the first period.

Talk about a comeback at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

On Saturday afternoon, the North Island Atom Eagles found themselves down 3-0 against the Comox Valley Chiefs with less than three minutes to go in the first period, before all of a sudden catching fire.

Kyle Rushton put the Eagles on the scoreboard with a beautiful goal at 2:35, assisted by Dakota Knighton, and then the Eagles’ captain Rylan Krawietz scored with 1:17 left to make it 3-2 for the Chiefs before the second period.

The Chiefs kept pressuring offensively throughout the second period. Elliott Hill scored at 12:56 to put the Chiefs back in the lead by two, but the Eagles’ Maddox Peterson answered right away by finding the twine at 12:31 off a great pass from Tanner Livingston.

The Eagles continued to pile on the goals from there, as Knighton and Rushton both scored before the end of the period to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead.

The Chiefs weren’t ready to lay down and quit. Liam McKenzie scored off a pass from Colton Howell with just 2:32 left in the second period to tie it right back up.

With the third and final period of play left in the game, the Eagles’ Carter Henschke came up clutch, netting the go-ahead goal at 18:18, and then Knighton iced his second goal of the game with 4:10 left on the clock to give the Eagles a hard-fought 7-5 win over the visiting Chiefs.

The Eagles and the Chiefs played again on Sunday morning, and the rematch definitely did not disappoint.

Krawietz scored twice, once in the first period and again in the second, to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Rushton then scored with 4:24 left to put the Eagles up 3-0 going into the third period.

The Chiefs dug in and tried to pull off a comeback by scoring two goals in the third, but the Eagles shut them down after that, and Travyn Foster scored with 6:16 left in the final period of play to give the Eagles a solid 4-2 victory.