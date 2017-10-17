Another top-10 finish for Courtenay golfer

Courtenay golfer Abigail Rigsby and teammate Kate Goodwin tied for fourth individually to lead Oklahoma Christian to a third-place team finish in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, which ended Tuesday at Fort Sill Golf Course.

Courtenay golfer Abigail Rigsby and teammate Kate Goodwin tied for fourth individually to lead Oklahoma Christian to a third-place team finish in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, which ended Tuesday at Fort Sill Golf Course.

Rigsby, a sophomore, finished at even-par 144 after shooting a 73 on Tuesday, respectively. She posted her ninth top-10 and 15th top-20 finish in 17 career events. Goodwin, a junior, won the tournament last year. The OC duo finished six shots behind winner Emily Brennan of Midwestern State in Texas.

OC’s team score of 296 on Tuesday gave the Lady Eagles a two-day score of 587, good for third place, 10 shots behind team champion Midwestern State and three shots behind Tarleton State of Texas. Oklahoma Christian was the highest-placed of five Heartland Conference squads in the 12-team event.

Last week, Rigsby placed seventh at the Dallas Baptist Women’s Fall Classic. Earlier in the month, she fired back-to-back 74s to lead the Lady Eagles to a fifth-place team finish at the UCO RCB Classic in Edmond, Okla.

Greg Lynn, women’s golf coach at Oklahoma Christian University, thinks Rigby has the potential to be the best player in the school’s history.

“Abi is getting better each week, works extremely hard on her school and her golf,” Lynn said. “We have had some outstanding players at Oklahoma Christian, however Abi has the potential to be extremely good. I expect that she will be that player.”

The Oklahoma Intercollegiate was the last of OC’s five fall-season tournaments. The Lady Eagles’ spring schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.