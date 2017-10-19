Aldergrove Kodiaks felled by Wolf Pack

Kodiaks remain stalled at four wins and ten points in a dozen games, after another loss on Wednesday

The Aldergrove Kodiaks remain stalled at four wins and ten points in a dozen games, after another loss on Wednesday night to the North Vancouver Wolf pack.

The Wolf Pack led in every period thanks to their keeper Alex Forster, who stopped all but one of the 32 shots fired on him. Aldergrove keeper Michael Lauriente did his best in stopping all but three of the Wolf Pack’s 30 shots, but could have used more help from his teammates in keeping the puck out of the Kodiaks end.

An abundance of penalties gave the Wolf Pack the man-adavantage seven times in the game, and the Kodiaks expended a lot of energy on penalty kills. The Kodiaks had four power plays.

The Wolf Pack scored once in each period and the Kodiaks didn’t get onto the scoreboard until the third period when captain Matt Oliver scored on a power play, His assists came from Kyle Bosky and Arjan Cheema.

Oliver had a second goal in the third period but unfortunately the Wolf Pack’s net was loose and it was disallowed.

Oliver remains a league leader with 24 points accumulated in 12 games, second only to Abbotsford’s Baylee Wright. Bosky is eighth with 19 points in 12 games.

The Kodiaks are hoping to improve their standing with an away game at the Surrey Knights tonight (Oct. 19).