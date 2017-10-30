AFC alum selected to NextGen group

Penticton's Jordan Kober has been selected to the NextGen group for this season

Penticton's Jordan Kober, a product of the Apex Freestyle Club, pictured at an event at Apex Mountain Resort last March. Kober has been selected by Freestyle Canada to be part of its NextGen group for the 2017-18 season.

Penticton’s Jordan Kober is among a group of athletes selected by Freestyle Canada for its NextGen group.

Freestyle Canada made the announcement Monday morning as the athletes will compete mainly on the North American circuit and some will have a chance to attend select World Cup events.

Last season Kober, an alumni of the Apex Freestyle Club, competed with Freestyle Canada’s national development squad.

To uphold its competitive performance, Freestyle Canada continues to develop a training and mentoring program that allows young athletes to rise to the top of their discipline and join the ranks of World Cup groups.

“Our objective with the athletes of this group is that they dominate the Nor-Am circuit and learn to compete at the world stage so that they can have a good chance to reach the podium at major events in three to eight years,” states Julie Steggall, director of the high-performance athlete development program in press release.

Organizations such as Own The Podium, Sport Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Sport Institute network provide the critical support required to encourage the development of athletes in Freestyle Canada’s NextGen program. Thanks to venue partners such as WinSport, Val St-Côme, Centre Acrobatx and Whistler Blackcomb, Freestyle Canada’s NextGen athletes have the opportunity to train at world-class facilities.

“Each of our partners provides crucial support to the NextGen program and it is a big part of why our athletes have been successful in the past seasons,” said David Mirota, vice president Sport for Freestyle Canada. “Thanks to their support, we are in a position to offer these athletes a training program of their own with dedicated coaches and top-tier sports facilities.”