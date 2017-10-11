â€˜Rocks game-worn jersey auction is now open

If you like owning memorabilia that was worn by your favourite player, the Victoria Shamrocks game-worn jersey auction is just what you’re looking for.

As part of the auction there will be three different jerseys each week from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21. Bidding will be open Fridays at 10 a.m. and goes until the following Tuesday at 5 p.m. with jerseys only available to bid on during those five days.

Throughout the auction, residents will have a chance to win a 2016 game-worn and signed jersey from Jesse King. You can enter by donating money or a non-perishable food item at the team office, 967 Langford Pkwy. Donations will be going to the Goldstream and Mustared Seed food banks. Each donation will receive an entry.

For more information or to particiate, visit victoriashamrocks.com or call 250-478-7625.

www.facebook.com

jessica.fedigan@goldstream gazette.com