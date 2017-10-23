ABC wins defensive juggernaut to improve to .500 on the season

Photo by Arlene Allen ABC’s U’Shaun Campbell with three of his game high 13 points in the 35-31 ABC win.

Aldergrove Basketball Club’s Junior Boys won a defensive gem 35-31 against Abbotsford McGeez on Sunday at Columbia Bible College in week four of Abbotsford Basketball Association action. The win improves ABC to a 2-2 record this season.

U’Shaun Campbell in his first start at point guard this season saw him go for 13 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks to help the ABC team control the game from opening whistle to the end of the game.

Trailing 12-10 after the opening half the ABC Junior Boys ramped off their intensity on both the offensive and defensive side of the floor in the second half.

Grade 10 forwards Michael Adam (eight points and 14 rebounds), Jacob Kautzman (two points and eight rebounds) and Bryan Tran (eight points and 10 rebounds) came out flying in the second half and shut the McGeez team down.

ABC out scored McGeez 25-19 in the second half to come away with the victory.

ABC Jr. Boys’ next game is Sunday, Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m. versus the Timberwolves.