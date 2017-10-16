ABC falls to 1-2 on season with loss to DPS Falcons

Aldergrove Basketball Club's Junior Boys fell to 1-2 on the season with a 44-73 loss

Aldergrove Basketball Club’s Junior Boys fell to 1-2 on the season with a 44-73 loss to a great shooting DPS Falcons team on Sunday in Abbotsford Basketball Association action at Columbia Bible College.

After falling behind 9-0 in the opening two minutes it was a game of trying to catch up for the young ABC team.

First start of the season for point guard Nathan Truong saw him with a respectable five rebounds and three assists in the game.

Forwards Michael Adam (four points and 13 rebounds), Bryan Tran (ten points and 12 rebounds) and Jessiah Lomas (eight points, seven rebounds and three assists) were in tough all game long but held their own until the final whistle.

ABC was out-scored 16-41 at half but got their game together and played strong in the second half.

Following the lead of U’Shaun Campbell’s 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals they were able to stay with the Falcons shot-for-shot in the second half.

Sixth man Jacob Kautzman (two points and eight rebounds), Matt Gerry (two points, one rebound, one block), Oliver Tang (two steals) and Will Nugent (two rebounds) helped the ABC team to be only out-scored 28-32 in the second half.

Next ABC Jr. Boys game is Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m. versus Abby United Blancos at Columbia Bible College.