Abbotsfordâ€™s Basran named to Team Canada

An Abbotsford product is set to represent Canada on the world hockey stage in November.

Goalie Roman Basran has been named to the roster for Canada at the 2017 World U17 Hockey Challenge event, which runs from Nov. 5 to 11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

The event features three Canadian teams battling squads from Russia, the United States, Finland, the Czech Republic and Sweden. Basran will play on the Canada Black team.

Canada Black opens against Canada White on Nov. 5, then plays the Czech Republic on Nov. 6 and ends off the preliminary round against the United States on Nov. 7.

Medals will be handed on Nov. 11.

Basran, a former Yale hockey product, currently plays for the Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Major Midget League, and was drafted by the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League in the third round of the 2016 WHL draft.