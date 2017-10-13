Abbotsford Friday the 13th Night Lights

ROBERT BATEMAN TIMBERWOLVES – 16 G.W. GRAHAM GRIZZLIES – 27

The Bateman Timberwolves were looking good early against the G.W. Graham Grizzlies on Friday, but mistakes saw the game slip away from them.

The Wolves scored on their first two opening drives, with running back Brock McCartney and wide receiver Ryan Sztuhar putting the team up 14-0 early.

The Grizzlies scored a late touchdown to close out the half at 14-6.

Bateman had a golden opportunity to score another touchdown in the third quarter, but fumbled inside the five-yard line. The ensuing Grizzlies possession saw Bateman score a safety, but that missed opportunity for a touchdown would cost the club.

Grizzlies running back Von Robinson took over in the second half, and he scored a trio of touchdowns to help Graham win 27-16. The Timberwolves offence failed to generate much in the second half.

“I thought we started well and we started the second half well but then turnovers kicked in,” said Bateman head coach David Mills. “We fumbled three times in our own end in the second half, and against these guys you can’t give them such a short field. That was the tale of the tape.”

Mills said turnovers destroyed any chance of Bateman winning the game.

The Wolves record in AA regular season play sits at zero wins and two losses. They next travel to Maple Ridge to take on the SRT Titans on Oct. 20.

ABBOTSFORD PANTHERS – 48 PITT MEADOWS – 7

Over at Panther Field, the Abbotsford Panthers dominated early and cruised to a big win.

The Panthers led 28-0 after one quarter, and were led by running back Samwel Uko who had four touchdowns. Uko rushed for 210 yards and also returned a punt for a major.

Luke Szmutko, Anthony Phan and Ethan Anderson scored the other touchdowns for the Panthers.

Phan also grabbed a pair of interceptions in the win.

The Panthers now improve to a record of two wins and zero losses in AA regular season play. They next take on Langley Secondary on the road on Oct. 20.

W.J. MOUAT HAWKS – 10 MISSION ROADRUNNERS – 21

Timely and big plays proved to be the difference at the newly-christened Latham Field on Friday night, but unfortunately for the Mouat Hawks it was the Mission receiving corps that came up huge.

The Roadrunners got on the scoreboard first reaching the end zone late in the first, and the Hawks replied with a field goal mid-way through the second quarter. Mission made a big fourth down conversion, and then took advantage of that by scoring again to close out the half up 14-3.

Mouat responded to open the second half, with quarterback Ezra Garcia scoring a major on a first and goal rushing play. From there, Mission again made a big fourth down conversion that turned into a touchdown late in the third, and both teams failed to score in the fourth.

mouat pic

“It was there for the taking and I thought both teams were evenly matched,” said Hawks head coach Travis Bell. “It came down to mistakes, and we made too many of them. In the first half we made some crucial fumbles and defensively I thought we were great but they made some big fourth down conversions that cost us. They made more plays than we did.”

The game also featured alumni from the Hawks 1992 provincial championship team, who were on hand to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their achievement. The anniversary also was an opportunity to re-name the field as Latham Field, after the man who helped bring football to Mouat.

“Jim Latham was the principal of the school from 1985 to 1990 and he’s really the guy who started the football program,” Bell said. “He was responsible for bringing in Dennis Kelly, Jim Mitchell and all the teacher-coaches back then. Many people think Mouat football is all about Dennis, but without Jim he wouldn’t have come here to coach.”

Latham, who died in 2016, was represented by his wife Freddy Latham at the ceremony.

“It was great to have all the alumni here and it’s neat for all of us to see all this history right in front of us,” Bell said.

The Hawks record dropped to one win and three losses with the setback. They next travel to Kelowna on Oct. 20.

