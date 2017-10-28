Abbotsford athletes excel at Fraser Valley XC finals

Knights runners Fred Wilson and Matthew Trent helped lead ACS to third in the junior boys division at the Fraser Valleyâ€™s on Oct. 18.

The Abbotsford Christian School Knights ran wild at the Fraser Valley Cross-Country Championships on Oct. 18 in South Surrey, placing three teams in the top three of their respective divisions.

The ACS junior girls are the Fraser Valley champions after placing five runners in the top 30, in a field of 141 athletes. The Knights were led by Emily De Jager in seventh place, not far behind was Abby Minderhoud in 11th place and Makenna Hall in 14th place.

The Knights junior boys team placed third out of 19 teams, with Fred Wilson leading the charge in 16th, and Matthew Trent in 20th, in a field of 180 athletes.

ACS senior girls also raced to a third-overall finish out of 15 teams. Senior girls team member Jessica Kampman won a bronze medal in the senior girls race in a field of 141 runners. That race was won by Abbotsford Senior‘s Sydney Fetterly.

Riley Hall was the lone senior boy to qualify for provincials as he placed 16th in a field of 149.

The Rick Hansen Hurricanes qualified two athletes for provincials, with Laura Grandberg finishing 16th in junior girls and Mark Grandberg placing 21st in senior boys.

Other top local finishers at the event included: MEI’s Sam Brandsma (10th, Grade 8 boys), MEI’s Allyssa Hutchison (eighth, Grade 8 girls), Abbotsford Senior’s Marin Lenz (fifth, junior girls), MEI’s Josh Carscience (ninth, junior boys), Yale’s Amardeep Mann (10th, junior boys) and Mouat’s Rachel Mortimer (eighth, senior girls).

The provicials take place Nov. 4 in Vancouver.