Sports

Volleyball season tipping off

Battle of Abbotsford kicks off PACWEST season

Hitmen roster features Kelowna trio

Lucas Cullen, Jameson Murray and Jackson van de Leest play with WHL team in Calgary

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Venom shut down Kelowna

The Vernon 14A Venom opened the ringette season Saturday by shelling the Kelowna U16Bs 5-0.

Victoria Royalsâ€™ WHL win streak over at seven games

Tri City avenges a lopsided loss in Victoria with 5-4 OT win

Improved Caps take Wild to OT

Defence and discpipline looking better

Haunted Halloween Ho-Down a hoot

The Horse Association of Central Kootenay hosted the Haunted Halloween Ho-Down on Oct. 1.

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Panthers, Maroons post wins

The Vernon Panthers and Fulton Maroons earned Southern Interior Junior Varsity Football League wins

Nitros look for revenge at home this weekend

Dynamiters versus Grand Forks Friday night at the Civic Centre

Lessons live on – local author tells tales from the gridiron

One of the highest accolades a university football player can receive is to be named an All Canadian

  • Oct 12th, 2017

COTR Avalanche sign local player Caleb Peters

Mount Baker Secondary student signs letter of intent to play for men's volleyball team next season

Campbell River Junior Girls slam the opposition in Nanaimo

Carihi Junior Girls' volleyball team placed first in the 12-team John Barsby Tournament in Nanaimo last weekend.

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Steelers grind down Kodiaks 3-2

Aldergrove Kodiaks take another loss in PJHL action

Wranglers take three of four points over weekend

Jakob Severson returns to the 100 Mile lineup and records shutout

Red Mountain Racers host Rossland Turkey Trot

The Red Mountain Racers held a Thanksgiving-themed fundraiser Sunday with its Rossland Turkey Trot.

SAIT Trojans showcase college ball in Kelowna

Women's softball program from Calgary to play team of local players at Kings Stadium

Coyotes menâ€™s basketball team set to play in Penticton

The Okanagan College Coyotes men's basketball team playing a pair of games in Penticton

Roos first away game a win

Quesnel Kangaroos beat Terrace River Kings 4-3 on Saturday

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Record breaking season for UFV golf

Cascades team sweeps individual and team honours

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Kootenay Ice look to snap slump in Rebels visit

Team returns home carrying three-game losing streak, face Red Deer for the first time this year

Steam play Knights, Coyotes in KIJHL action

The Summerland Steam are headed into another big weekend against North Okanagan, Osoyoos