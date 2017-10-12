- Search
Victoria Royalsâ€™ WHL win streak over at seven games
Tri City avenges a lopsided loss in Victoria with 5-4 OT win
Improved Caps take Wild to OT
Defence and discpipline looking better
Haunted Halloween Ho-Down a hoot
The Horse Association of Central Kootenay hosted the Haunted Halloween Ho-Down on Oct. 1.
Panthers, Maroons post wins
The Vernon Panthers and Fulton Maroons earned Southern Interior Junior Varsity Football League wins
Nitros look for revenge at home this weekend
Dynamiters versus Grand Forks Friday night at the Civic Centre
Lessons live on – local author tells tales from the gridiron
One of the highest accolades a university football player can receive is to be named an All Canadian
COTR Avalanche sign local player Caleb Peters
Mount Baker Secondary student signs letter of intent to play for men's volleyball team next season
Campbell River Junior Girls slam the opposition in Nanaimo
Carihi Junior Girls' volleyball team placed first in the 12-team John Barsby Tournament in Nanaimo last weekend.
Steelers grind down Kodiaks 3-2
Aldergrove Kodiaks take another loss in PJHL action
Wranglers take three of four points over weekend
Jakob Severson returns to the 100 Mile lineup and records shutout
Red Mountain Racers host Rossland Turkey Trot
The Red Mountain Racers held a Thanksgiving-themed fundraiser Sunday with its Rossland Turkey Trot.
SAIT Trojans showcase college ball in Kelowna
Women's softball program from Calgary to play team of local players at Kings Stadium
Coyotes menâ€™s basketball team set to play in Penticton
The Okanagan College Coyotes men's basketball team playing a pair of games in Penticton
Roos first away game a win
Quesnel Kangaroos beat Terrace River Kings 4-3 on Saturday
Record breaking season for UFV golf
Cascades team sweeps individual and team honours
Kootenay Ice look to snap slump in Rebels visit
Team returns home carrying three-game losing streak, face Red Deer for the first time this year
Steam play Knights, Coyotes in KIJHL action
The Summerland Steam are headed into another big weekend against North Okanagan, Osoyoos