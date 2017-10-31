Working together using science to support caribou recovery

Many in the forest sector read with interest the recent opinion editorial by David Suzuki regarding caribou.

Like all Canadians, those of us in the natural resource sector want to ensure that all reasonable measures are taken to help caribou recovery and, like many environmental organizations, believe decisions must be based on sound science and the most recent research.

Caribou are an iconic species and it is important to understand that our forests are complex ecosystems with multiple species. In the boreal forest alone, we are working to support some 500 species of fish, birds and mammals every day. Numerous factors are contributing to declining caribou populations, including changing forest conditions due to climate change, predation and disease. Recent science tells us that in a number of areas where there is little or no human activity, caribou populations are still in decline.

Scientists have diverse definitions of healthy forests. To a biologist, a healthy forest would consist of a variety of habitat conditions including downed woody debris, snags, and live trees. Meanwhile, to a fire ecologist, a ‘healthy forest’ would be based on whether forest fire regimes were within the natural range of variation, in regards to frequency and severity. Even a wildlife specialist, would argue that a healthy forest is one that allows for natural processes to occur, including defoliation caused by spruce budworm infestations.

Although caribou are commonly referred to as “indicator” or “umbrella” species due to their large range requirements, there is little scientific evidence in support of caribou being an effective indicator of biodiversity. Caution should be exercised as factors influencing population dynamics are numerous and complex. You would not conclude that environmental conditions are worsening based one indicator.

The forest sector has and continues to be prepared to sit at the table with government, other industries in the natural resources sector, environmental organizations, Indigenous leaders, municipalities, labour organizations, recreational and tourism groups and other impacted parties to continue scientific discussions and get this right.

These are complex problems that require, science-based solutions that also consider the potential impacts on other species in the forest, as well as the thousands of workers and their families in Ontario and across Canada who could be impacted. By working together and by using science, we have the ability through sustainable forest management to adaptively manage as well as create suitable habitats for caribou and other species into the future.

Derek Nighbor,

CEO, Forest Products Association of Canada