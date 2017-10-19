What about Campbell Riverâ€™s post-earthquake preparedness?

Something comes to mind regarding the potential for flooding due to an earthquake induced dam failure.

Yes preservation of life is the first concern but what about post-event recovery?

I am thinking that we have mandated earthquake property insurance but most policies will not cover overland flooding.

My concern is that insurance providers will refuse to cover damage caused by flooding even though the root cause was earthquake. As a community we should clarify this with the insurance industry.

Lee Moore

Campbell River