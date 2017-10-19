Walter Volovsek: Retrospectives â€” Arrow Dam 9

After setting for several hours, the freshly poured concrete was subjected to ‘green-cutting’. The process employed a mixture of compressed air and water to remove the fine surface materials for good bonding with the next block. The job was ideal on the hot summer days, especially as safety clothing rules were not strictly enforced.
Walter Volovsek photo
