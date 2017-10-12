Two guys with big hearts save cat 60 feet up tree

And that was after a long drive from Terrace to New Hazelton

Dear Sir:

Our sons were working in New Hazelton a few weeks ago and thought they could hear a cat meowing plaintively. They looked around but couldn’t find the cat anywhere. They headed for home at the end of the day.

A week later, it was back to New Hazelton to work on the same project. Once again they heard the distressed cat meowing. They took a more serious look this time and spotted the poor cat 60 feet up a tree. Someone had placed a 20-foot ladder by the tree but that was of no use.

They decided to call the fire department. The fire department told them to call the SPCA. The SPCA’s advice was to call an arborist. The only arborist they could find in the phone book was in Terrace. It was worth a try.

The guy who answered the phone asked exactly where the cat was, then said, “We’ll be there in a couple of hours. “

Sure enough, two hours later, two guys showed up with ropes and harnesses and within half an hour they had the distraught, dehydrated cat out of the tree. The cat gratefully ran to a nearby trailer.

Our sons thanked the guys and gave them a case of beer. These guys were expecting nothing, said thanks, and headed for home.

In all likelihood, it would have been a catastrophe if not for the kindness of the two guys from Raincoast Arboriculture, Mike Plunkard and Nate Northridge.

Two thumbs up for these guys. Thanks Mike and Nate!

Margaret Rutledge and

Ed Johnson, Terrace. B.C.