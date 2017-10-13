There’s great talent locally

When my wife and I retired here nine years ago, one of the major influences was the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

When my wife and I retired here nine years ago, one of the major influences was the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

It indicated that this city and region enjoys the performing arts and supports them to the extent of having, arguably, the best concert hall between Vancouver and Calgary.

It also meant that the community supports their local talent as well.

Vernon is blessed with volunteer organizations such as NOCCA, the Vernon Jazz Society, Powerhouse Theatre and the Vernon Folk Roots Society, which provide concerts and bring in national and international performers of world reknown.

The Performing Arts Centre itself also presents outstanding presentations from around the world.

On Sept. 30 at the Elk’s Hall in Vernon, some enterprising and highly talented local performers presented one of the most entertaining evenings of just plain fun in a cabaret format. (see the article in the Sept. 29 Morning Star).

It was amazing to hear and see the talent that Vernon and the North Okanagan has produced as some of its young adult performers, after leaving home to further their musical careers, returned to present such a wonderful evening of entertainment. Kudos are also due to the duo of Rick and Corinne Smith, and the women’s trio Hot Flashes for balancing off the evening.

Vernon, and the North Okanagan, get out and support our local talent of all ages.

You will be amazed at how your support is returned to our community

Paul Maynes

Vernon