The homeless

We are likely all aware that homeless numbers are rising and creating more of a problem, not only locally but across the entire country. Sadly, this is in no small part a true reflection of the social health of our country, and also the application of some well intended but poorly thought out policies from some of our elected officials.

While there are many homeless who suffer mental and other health issues and impediments which prevent them from participating in the labour force, there are also those who cannot find work matching their skill levels, and even if they can find work, they may well not be able to afford to shelter themselves.

Within the last 50 years, we have seen a whirlwind rise in technology. While this has created new jobs, it has also eliminated many more. To compound the problem, we have now developed a global economy which has resulted in countless jobs leaving this country for ones with cheaper labour.

To ice the cake, we now have lax immigration and refugee rules, allowing more people into the country while our own population keeps rising.

What else can we expect but massive social problems including homelessness?

Cam Clayton

Vernon