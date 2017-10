Dear Mr. Peter Fricke, do you and the Vancouver Humane Society alarm bell ring just when a circus performs in Vernon?

It appears your sensitive alarm is in need of repairs, according to Wikipedia.

“Racehorse injuries and fatalities are a side effect of training and competition.” These side effects must be real minor in your opinion? not worth you and the VHS investigating.

Alfred Kuehn

Vernon