Thank you Terrace and Kitimat rescuers

Dear Editor,

I’d like to say a huge special thank you to everyone involved in the rescue on 9-11 from the Kitimat River flood (especially Kitimat Search and Rescue, Terrace Swift Water Rescue, and the RCMP).

What you did was very heroic and so appreciated. We are here today because of you!

I’d also like to thank the M Star Hotel for their hospitality and special consideration for all of the evacuees. You went above and beyond to help out in such a stressful time. Thanks to Dollar Automotive for getting all of the special towing needs looked after.

Thanks to all of you, I’ll be back for fishing next year.

Ted Keeping,

Prince George, B.C.