SPCA urges Quesnel and area residents to say no to hunt

There is an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears in B.C., living in of the last areas of North America where they can live in their natural habitat. Photo Credit: Contributed

Editor,

The BC SPCA is calling on British Columbians to help protect the grizzly bear population by calling for a ban on all grizzly bear hunting in the province.

The government is currently seeking public input until Nov. 2 on their proposed plan on the grizzly hunt, which would end all hunting of grizzlies in the Great Bear Rainforest, but will still allow a “meat hunt” elsewhere in B.C.

The grizzly bear is a vulnerable species in our province and their numbers are uncertain. With increasing pressures from forest fires, declining salmon stocks and climate change, protecting them has never been more important.

It is important to note that this is not an urban vs. rural issue, as although 91 per cent of British Columbians want to end the hunt, polling of rural residents, including hunters, shows the majority also oppose hunting grizzly bears.

This is also not a hunter vs. animal-lover issue, as the BC SPCA is not opposed to the ethical use of animals.

We urge people to visit spca.bc.ca./grizzly-bears to learn more about the issue and to make their voice heard.

Dr. Sara Dubois

Chief scientific officer

BC SPCA