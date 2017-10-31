Slashed bush on trail wanton destruction, not conservation

Re: trail work of last week

I just walked the Cowichan Bay trail to the lookout, starting from the parking across from the tennis club.

I was shocked to see the half-mile savage, machine slashed clearing work that was done last week to this once charming trail. Postings indicated this area was a conservation area. Well, if wanton machine rip-out-everything is the new norm for conservation then we are all in big trouble.

Having used this trail for years seeing quail, rabbits, small birds and hawks using this mostly blackberry bush growth on either side of the trail, I was shocked to see the new destruction and now am forced to consider that the desecration is administered by some misguided slipshod bureaucracy.

Richard Yates

Cowichan Bay