Like all the other dams in B.C., Site C will give benefits to the province for many years.

All mega projects have a big price tag but they would never be built without a cost/benefit analysis done.

The numbers Mr. Korpisto quoted are out of context. Besides us, our coal burning neighbours to the east and south will purchase our power as they phase out more of their own.

How much do you think it costs them to produce per kilowatt hour?

Load forecasts show we will also need more power. There are more people and more industry coming in the future (and electric cars)

Do you want to deregulate electricity like Alberta and let private power drive it? That was a disaster.

David Senger

Vernon