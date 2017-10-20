Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 20, 2017)

- Rotten tomatoes to the Surrey Now-Leader and Amy Reid for only reporting one side of the story regarding illegal suites in Clayton. Share the tomatoes, City of Surrey, for being flaky and not enforcing bylaws.
- A toilet bowl full of rotten tomatoes to the plumbing company who charged us $99.75 for a three-minute “service call” and performed no service other than flushing the toilet and telling us the problem with our toilet was condensation.
- Rotten tomatoes to the landlords of multiple illegal suites in East Clayton. You say you are worried about displacing people? What lies! How about you buy a house that you can afford so you do not have to put a second illegal suite in it to pay the mortgage or afford your lifestyle? It is called living within your means.
- A garbage can full of rotten tomatoes to the people who leave their bottles, cigarette butts and coffee cups at the memory garden in Surrey Centre Cemetery and also those who leave their dog poo bags on the ground, too lazy to find a garbage can. Shame on you.
- Rotten tomatoes to all you dummies who hog the sidewalks with your bicycles and don’t look where you’re going. Use the bicycle lane.
- Roses to my son for being an amazing little basketball player! It’s so fun watching you.
- Tomatoes to the drivers who insist on making a left turn in front of me when I am crossing King George Highway westbound on a walk light. I am on a scooter and am very conscientious of car drivers, giving them the right of way, if I am in position to do so. Quit scaring the crap out of me and other scooter drivers. We don’t have insurance on our $5,000 mode of transportation!
- Rotten tomatoes to the careless jaywalkers on Fraser highway. As soon as we get Light Rail Transit it won’t be easy. Good luck.