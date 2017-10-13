Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 13, 2017)

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.
- Rotten tomatoes to smokers who continue to throw away their cigarette butts on the ground – at parks, at beaches and on our streets. I guess we can’t expect too much from you because you don’t seem to respect yourselves enough. Shame on you.
- Roses to the two gentlemen who came to my rescue, without my asking for their help. They lifted the back end of my vehicle off the median that I had mistakenly run over and got stuck on. They didn’t fuss about what had to be done. They just lifted the vehicle up and I drove off. Couldn’t thank them in person as I was in a precarious position in traffic. Gentlemen, you have renewed my faith in people!
- Roses to the anonymous young man who performed a random act of kindness and paid for my meal at Original Joe’s in Cloverdale on Wednesday. I have never had an experience like this before and will be sure to “pass it on.” Thank you for brightening up my week.
- Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Linda Hepner in light of all the gang shootings in Surrey and illegal suites in Clayton and the rest of Surrey. Look around, Hepner!
- Rotten tomatoes to transit users who play their music without using headphones! You’re not the only one riding transit you know! No one cares what you listen to!
- There has been about four or more neighbours on our street who have called over and over to Surrey bylaw – and nothing gets done. From cutting trees down to lawns not being cut, garbage out on the lawn, noise, and much more – the bylaw department just doesn’t bother coming out to check. Very disappointed.
- Rotten tomatoes to our new neighbours. Could you be any louder and clompier? At least now we don’t have to worry about our kids being loud.