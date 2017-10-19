What do you think about this video? Comment below or email us at edit@surreynowleader.com.
READERS REACT: Civil discourse takes a hit in Surrey during traffic stop
Warning: Graphic and vulgar language (in the video, that it, not readers' comments)
SURREY — Thousands of people have watched a YouTube video where a young man unleashes a verbal harangue on a Metro Vancouver Police officer in Surrey.
This, while the cop issues him a speeding ticket on Oct. 12, at 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard (see video below).
Here’s what some of our readers are saying about it:
