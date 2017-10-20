READERS REACT: â€˜Devastatedâ€™ mom says 14-year-old Surrey overdose victim loved being with friends

This is what some of our readers are saying about Heaven Donnelly's tragic story

SURREY — Fourteen-year-old Heaven Donnelly is being remembered as a fun-loving girl who loved hanging out with her friends. The Surrey teen was killed on Oct. 5th from an overdose.

Here is what some of our readers are saying:

Facebook

Fourteen-year-old girl dies after overdose in Surrey

Average of 15 die of an overdose each month in Surrey