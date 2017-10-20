Plea to IH to reinstate Trail doctor

Letter to the Editor: Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

Since late last spring, the Greater Trail community has been writing letters to Interior Health and to our local health officials in an effort to have Dr. deGreef given operating room time so that he can resume his practice here in Trail.

Dr.deGreef has his licence in place and this enables him to practice anywhere in B.C.

Petitions were circulated throughout this area from Sept. 1 to Oct. 12, 2017. This resulted in a great deal of support for Dr. deGreef. The signatures totalled 1,238.

This is a sizeable number given our area population. The petition signatures have been copied and delivered to Chris Mazurkewich, CEO of Interior Health in Kelowna, Katrine Conroy, MLA, and to Mayor Mike Martin.

Last fall (2016), Interior Health’s Manpower Committee stated that two plastic surgeons were needed here given the large waiting list. It is a considerable hardship for many people to have to travel to Kelowna to access procedures that could be done here if Dr. deGreef was back working.

Dr. deGreef has shown his commitment to this area and his exceptional expertise over the 14 years he has been here.

The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors

Rossland