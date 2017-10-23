Pipelines, speed and fuel consumption, democracy

I would like to comment on a few letters; Ian Kimm’s, Marylou Spencer’s and Bob Conibear’s.

In Ian’s “Saying no to pipelines increases emissions” (Citizen, Oct. 20), it’s a lot more complicated than what he thinks. A text would be needed cover the topic.

Marylou’s on speed also related to fuel consumption “Familiarity breeds contempt with speed limits”, (Citizen, Oct. 20) — both can be addressed by taxes and fuel prices. You do not need an oversized, over-powered unit to haul your butt around, so unless it’s used for farming or your business you pay high fuel prices, higher insurance and taxes on the purchase price. Once upon a time farm fuel was controlled by colored gas, not easy today; but a purchase card, (not a credit card) could control the price you pay per unit of fuel. Personal use on a reasonably sized unit would be at one price, but if you use a big muscle unit to haul your butt around you pay a higher price.

Re: Bob’s letter “PR switches from majority to minority”, (Citizen, Oct. 20); democracy will never be become a reality until secret voting is used by all elected bodies.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan