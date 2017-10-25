Painful Truth: Social media minefield goes boom

Facebook may make it harder to see legitimate news.

Facebook is the devil.

At least, that’s how it feels to a lot of newspaper publishers and editors right now.

This week, Facebook decided to test out a new pay-for-play model on news publishers in a series of small countries. Papers in Cambodia, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Bolivia, or Guatemala saw a drastic dip in the number of people able to view their stories.

It turns out Facebook was testing a tweak to their famous algorithm. If news outlets wanted their posts to go into the regular feed of Facebook users, the papers had to pony up some cash.

Facebook’s official statement on the matter was that they have “no current plans to roll this out globally.”

No “current” plans. Right. But you can almost sense the drool dripping from the words “roll this out globally.”

Somewhere in his chrome and black marble lair in the side of an active volcano, Mark Zuckerberg steeples his fingers. “Another revenue stream,” he whispers to himself, as he pets his white Persian cat.

The irony of Facebook (worth approximately $137 quintillion) extracting cash from the newspaper industry is pretty rich.

Should this concern you?

I hope so.

The news industry has tried to keep up with the times. We go where the people are – from subscription to ad-supported free paper, and then online. We have our own website, of course, but when people flocked to social media, we went, too.

Social media can be a great way of reaching our readers, magnifying our voice, and as a forum for discussion.

Until the middleman suddenly decides to make access more difficult.

If Facebook shuts off the tap, the voices you’ll hear will be the ones that can afford to pay. The amount of fabricated news and deliberate disinformation on social media is already very high. Prepare for it to grow.

Reduce real news to a trickle, and you remove one of the few bulwarks against lies and nonsense.