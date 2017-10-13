OUR VIEW: Evicting these people isnâ€™t a real solution for Clayton Heights

City of Surrey, the ball's in your court. It's complicated but one thing's clear â€“ evicting hundreds isn't the answer.

In Friday’s paper, we wrapped up our special series on this controversial issue we called ‘Home Suite Home.’ In the series, we put a face on the problem, introducing you to several people whose lives may soon be turned upside down. (Photos: Amy Reid)

Rents are up. Vacancies are down.

In the midst of the worst housing crisis many of us have ever seen, the city has decided to crack down on illegal suites in Clayton.

So far, 175 homeowners in East Clayton are being ordered to remove illegal suites. But there are hundreds more that may receive the same letter, and hundreds more tenants who may end up evicted as a result.

A single mom, a father, an immigrant who came to Canada to build a better life and a woman who took a pay cut to run a non-profit – these are just four of the many stories of fear and frustration.

We shared the opinions of homeowners on both sides of this argument. Some blame the city for poor planning. Others blame landlords for knowing the rules and having two suites anyway. Some landlords blame the city for turning a blind eye to their suites, despite collecting fees on them. Then there are those who blame the tenants.

But does blame really matter at this point?

What matters is this – solving the area’s woes without making things worse.

The City of Surrey, the ball is in your court. You’ve heard the stories.

It’s a complicated issue but one thing seems clear.

Evicting hundreds of people in Clayton is not the answer.

