OUR VIEW: Be diligent in the rain, Surrey drivers

Tuesday morning was dark, rainy – and hectic in the newsroom.
So start the day, our reporters rushed to cover a pedestrian hit in City Centre, a dump truck in the ditch in Newton and a dramatic crash on Highway 10 and 168th Avenue that involved a car on fire and flipped SUV.
SEE ALSO: SUV flips in crash on Surrey’s Highway 10
As our morning commutes get darker and more dangerous, we hope our website won’t continue to be filled with tragedy on a regular basis as winter looms.
Let’s all leave a few minutes sooner, slow down and arrive to work safely.