OUR VIEW: Be diligent in the rain, Surrey drivers

As morning commutes get more dangerous, we hope our website won't be filled with tragedy as winter looms

An SUV sits flipped after a crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue early Tuesday morning in Surrey. Several people were taken to hospital. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Tuesday morning was dark, rainy – and hectic in the newsroom.

So start the day, our reporters rushed to cover a pedestrian hit in City Centre, a dump truck in the ditch in Newton and a dramatic crash on Highway 10 and 168th Avenue that involved a car on fire and flipped SUV.

Video

SEE ALSO: SUV flips in crash on Surrey’s Highway 10

As our morning commutes get darker and more dangerous, we hope our website won’t continue to be filled with tragedy on a regular basis as winter looms.

Let’s all leave a few minutes sooner, slow down and arrive to work safely.

Embed code