I am shocked that my local paper is so archaic that they believe it's perfectly OK to publish a photo of people protesting abortion. Really?

Recently on the CBC, they were speaking about creating safe zones around abortion clinics to prevent women from being harassed while they seek health care.

I understand that there are people who have this point of view, but I’d hope that my paper wouldn’t give them attention. Support progress please.

Sasha Byrnes

Vernon