NDP has strayed from fair, balanced policies

Brian Marlatt’s recent letter regarding the threat to democracy represented by NDP policy is dead on. But, in fact, it is not only in the area of proportional representation that the NDP has strayed from fair and balanced policies. It is now showing itself to be prejudicial, unfair and inappropriate in many other areas as well.

It was once considered to be the “party of the working man.” Who and what does it represent now? With a prejudicial policy against white males running for office in place, a radical Leap Manifesto-style set of far left ideas, and a continuing drift towards extremism, it cannot exactly be considered to be the party of Tommy Douglas or J.S. Woodsworth any longer.

The reality is that, having many of their supporters scooped up by Trudeau in the last election, they have chosen to enter new and radical territory that will only serve to alienate them more and more from average common sense Canadians. Mr. Marlatt has clearly explained the danger in proportional representation so I don’t need to belabour his excellent explanation.

Let it be enough to say that the NDP’s pursuit of “identity politics” and an increasingly radical set of policies does not bode well for them in the future. The NDP’s increasingly extreme ideology is not a fit for a country like Canada where many people still value balance, common sense and reality.

To whomever is planning NDP policy, I have to say: “Good luck with that.” Novelty and extremism have their limits, and the NDP is fast approaching that rarified area where people are bound to say, “This is just too bizarre and partisan for me.”

Perry Foster

Duncan