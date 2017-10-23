Environmental regulations in this conservation area would be raised to levels seen in national parks

National park marine area would devastate shoreline

I was shocked at the proposal for a new “national park” supported by our NDP Member of Parliament in his recent mail out. The large affected area would stretch from just north of Victoria to just north of Ladysmith.

The negative implications would be huge. Seaside resorts and homes, anyone using or owning boat launches, fishers (both commercial and recreational) would be affected. Ferry terminals, seaside business including marinas, marine yards, sawmills, pulp mills, tug boats, float plane operations, terminals and ports would be required to conform with park-like regulations to expand, renovate or even build.

Can you imagine any of these activities thriving or even existing under national park rules? This disastrous proposal will come to pass if concerned citizens do not speak out.

Don Graham,

Chemainus