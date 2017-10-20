Mural concerns

A friend and I recently had coffee on 30th Avenue. We were appalled to see two small no parking signs right on Michelle Loughery's painting of a historic gentleman and a train engine on a trestle.

She does beautiful work in our city and find that these signs even being high on the painting has just ruined our view of our city history.

There is a sign below the painting, which is visible from a car being the right height. But those on the painting are just not acceptable. Put a sign on the dumpster that is on that small driveway no parking). Lets keep our city valuable.

Anna Williams

Vernon