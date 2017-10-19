More support for Victoriaâ€™s Commonwealth Games bid

Medallists from the women’s 100-metre breastroke celebrate their podium finishes at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. A News reader writes that the impact on young Victoria athletes of hosting another Commonwealth Games in 2022 can’t be understated. Photo glasgow2014.com

I would like to add my voice of support for David Black’s initiative to bring the Commonwealth Games to our city in 2022.

Aside from the economic benefits, the future value of these Games accrues to our young people. In my time as Chancellor of UVic, I was constantly reminded of the positive influence of sports as an important part of education, as vital as the arts in creating well rounded and motivated citizens.

On many occasions, including award ceremonies, I was so inspired by young athletes who had developed the discipline and motivation from their sport and were driven to be high achievers in academics, while still finding the time to train regularly. In many cases they also found time to help those less fortunate.

The inspiration and opportunities that these Games provide to our youth is invaluable and I really hope that we can successfully pursue them for 2022.

Murray Farmer

North Saanich