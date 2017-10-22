More information is needed

This is so sad, and it is also hard to find one solution that fits all since the group we see camping along-side the park is a diversified group just like the rest of the population.

They all have different issues and reasons as to why they are where they are at this time in their life. What we do need to remember is that they are in need some way or the other.

How can they be accommodated with a personalized solution?

I do not know the resources that Vernon has in this field, but any resource used could be asked what could be done for each individual. That is better than moving them from one spot to another.

Mapping and assessing who these people are, where they come from, what happened to them, what could their individual solution to their problem be, what resources have they tried and which of them helped and which did not help. What do they themselves believe is the solution for them to get them off the street?

Now they are more visible, and perhaps that can make more people aware and more people engaged in finding a solution.

I am aware of the fear that people out of this environment feel regarding the effects on behaviour that some addictions carry with it, and it is a concern even for street workers.

But basically, we need to remember that this is a disease, and underneath this layer of addiction is a beautiful human being that got lost along the way. Underneath the layer of self-protecting, street-wise demeanor is a person just wanting what the rest of us have, and they most likely had growing up, or had during other periods of their lives. Someone suggested creating a group to find a solution for Vernon. It is a good idea, but I am not sure what could be accomplished if the group did not have a connection to one of the agencies in town.

If one of the agencies would be able to use private citizens as a resource to map the situation properly and do the application process for the individual, it might be a working idea.

Marina Smidesang

Vernon