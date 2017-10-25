Moral compass is gone

Fortunately for us in Canada, we have honest and accurate news media, more so than what we see from our neighbours. Fake news sounds familiar.

Based on this information, I have noticed that we have another bleeding heart, do-gooder ruining another promising career. Like it or not, this world is not made of marshmallows and honey. The introduction of walled communities and personal space has depleted a lot of the caring for your neighbour and villages raising children mentality. It has been taken over by such things as stranger danger and, “Don’t talk to them, you don’t know who they are.”

We need what are called street cops. Not all of our citizens are pleasant likeable people. They never were and never have been. That’s just the way the world has been forever. It was always made up of a wide variety of different types of people. The people haven’t changed, your perception has.

You can tell yourself as often as you would like that there are no more school yard bullies. I will tell you there are and there always have been and probably always will be. That’s real life. Get used to it.

Many years ago, the village of Lumby used to be a very rough place. The solution at that time was to employ a very large and intimidating police officer. Right or wrong, it worked. Ask anyone who has lived here long enough to remember.

The mitigating factor was that the officer had a moral compass. He knew right from wrong and those who didn’t have one, learned it quite quickly.

Today, this moral compass seems to be missing in many areas of our world and communities. It is not taught and not displayed openly as it used to be in the past.

We need to spend the time to see the world for what it really is and then try to fix what is wrong, instead of inventing all kinds of airy fairy ideals that just make the inventor feel good.

Pretending that we don’t have problems is our first mistake.

Bad people are not born. Some where they went off the tracks and need to be put back on again.

Some can be helped and are ready for it, and some are not.

Admit failure. You cannot win them all. But the ones you do win are worth every ounce of effort you put into them.

Trust me, been there, done that.

Paul Elmont

Vernon