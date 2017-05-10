Editor:

I went to see the current exhibit in Fort Langley at the Langley Centennial Museum. It is called Sacrifice and Sorrow. It was so impressive that I felt I had to share my thoughts. The beautiful red banners outside the museum feature images of First World War Veterans and set a tone for the entire experience.

Inside, the display has panels with pictures and stories about the War, artifacts from uniforms to commemorative souvenirs and trench art and an amazing photographic panorama featuring the faces of hundreds of Langley's First World War veterans. Four hundred men enlisted from Langley at a time when the community population was barely 4,000 people. The exhibit highlights the experiences of soldiers and nursing sisters in their own words from letters and diaries. The exhibition also has newsreels and a short movie of the Somme. It was a moving experience seeing and reading all this information.

The museum has outdone itself and every resident should make an effort to see this presentation. If the museum was a larger facility, this exhibit would be part of its permanent exhibits instead of a temporary display that ends mid-July. Take the entire family.

See website: http://museum.tol.ca/News-and-Events/Exhibits-Events/Article/2484/Sacrifice-and-Sorrow-exhibit-on-now

Alexis Davidson, Walnut Grove.