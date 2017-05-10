Editor:

It was just a hundred years ago, this year, since the Russian revolution. Isn't it amazing how time flies?

For some people, this anniversary may not be of interest. For me it is. My grandfather, a Mennonite, left Russia just prior to the revolution. Who knows if he could have done so after. My guess is it would have been awfully difficult.

As we celebrate Canada's 150th, let us remember the revolution that may have brought us many more citizens.

An original poem to acknowledge this historic anniversary:

Yuri's Dream

Yuri, a peasant boy, dreamed of many things...

Food enough to feed myself and family,

Heat to survive the long and brutal winters!

Yuri, a Bolshevik, hoped for many things...

An end to the bloodshed at the front,

The ideas of my hero realised!

Yuri, a Russian, wanted many things...

An outlet for resentment,

A voice in Russia!

Wendy Welk, Langley