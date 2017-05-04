Editor:

Every election brings its deluge of roadside candidate signs and for Aldergrove this one differs only because of bizarre boundary changes that do not heed geography or history, solely population spread.

However, the plethora of (Darryl) Plecas election signs now littering our streets asks voters to re-elect this MLA for Abbotsford South.

Since Aldergrove played no part in Mr. Plecas’s original election and, since Mr. Plecas appears to have a sizeable campaign budget, perhaps Mr. Plecas might instead invite Aldergrove voters to elect him for the first time.

To do so might demonstrate not just consideration for reshaped boundaries but also a genuine interest in courting an important area of this new constituency, whether its Aldergrove voters believe they live in “Abbotsford South”, or not.

Just inquiring.

J. Ingram-Johnson, Aldergrove