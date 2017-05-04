Editor:

Local municipalities have a variety of bylaws and policies which are meant to control the spread of rats but Langley has not shown the will to implement these bylaws.

Other municipalities have a policy that before a demolition permit is approved the building needs to be inspected and if needed treated for rats. Recently a vacant house in Langley was demolished and neighbours saw rats running from it, dispersing through the neighbourhood. When a new housing development was put in on land that was previously owned by the Township, trees were cut down and the ground excavated, neighbouring homes received an influx of rats where they had none before.

Other municipalities will have certified pest control companies safely treat municipal properties if a rat is reported on their lands or parks. Upon calling Langley Township with a siting you are referred to provincial health authorities. When someone calls provincial health authorities with a complaint they refer you back to Langley Township. A cycle with no one taking responsibility.

When a letter and verbal requests were made to the mayor and councillors regarding the need for a Langley Township wide strategy and bylaws to control the rat problem in February it was met with stalling tactics. It appears the Langley Township feels that rats are not a problem in Langley and there is no need for bylaws or a policy to control rats.

I am making a request of anyone who sees a rat or evidence of a rat in Langley Township to please contact municipal hall engineering department and the mayor and council. It is important that the problems are reported and the Township told if the residents of Langley would like to have the Township pass bylaws to control the spread of rats. If the Township continues to refuse to take responsibility the problems will only get worse.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove